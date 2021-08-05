At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions.
• Consider the minutes of the July 15 Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider a parks special event rental agreement with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum for the River of Music Party (ROMP) 2021 Festival
• Consider treasurer’s report and settlement for fiscal year 2021
• Consider fund transfers
• Consider the Daviess County Fiscal Court rate schedule
• Consider Resolution No. 11-2021, a Rural Secondary Program flex funds agreement
• Consider an encroachment permit with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to install a tornado siren pole at the intersection of Roy Clark Road and Kentucky 144
• Consider a contract with Axiom Architecture for Kirtley Annex renovation design services
• Consider a declaration of covenants and restrictions for LCWF agreement number 21-01558
• Consider public safety radio system site use lease agreements with VB-S1 Assets LLC. and Tillman Infrastructure LLC.
• Consider Amendment #1 to the professional services contract with Trott Communications for implementation support of public safety radio system
• Consider the AmeriCorps Host Agency agreement benefiting Daviess County Parks
• Award the following bids:
• RFQ09-2021: surgical equipment for animal control
• RFQ10-2021: clay target support tower for the Daviess County Gun Club
• Bird No. 14-2021: Bulk 12-gauge shotgun ammunition for the Daviess County Gun Club
• Bid No. 18-2021: One new single bale wrapper for the Daviess County landfill
• Consider hiring Tony Rowe as a seasonal park attendant effective upon successful completion of a pre-employment screening
• Reappoint Pattie Martin, Dr. Patrick Marsh and Rheonna Johnson to the Daviess County Animal Care and Control Board for a four-year term beginning Aug. 7, 2021 and ending Aug. 7, 2025
• Consider for discussion the first reading of KOC A. 101 (2021); 07-2021, an ordinance relating to the adoption of the 2021 Daviess County tax rates.
• Hear any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear any public comments
• Hear comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live to the public on the Daviess County Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by contacting 270-929-1010.
