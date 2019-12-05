At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 5, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear an Economic Development Corporation Update from Executive Director Brittany Johnson.
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider a memorandum of agreement with the city of Owensboro for Ambulance Contracting Authority.
• Consider contracting with Patrick Environmental Services to prepare Air Quality Compliance Reporting for the West Daviess County Landfill for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
• Consider awarding the following:
• RFQ 012-2019: Six (6) sets of turn-out gear (Fire Department).
• RFQ 013-2019: Snow equipment (Road Department).
• Bid No. 39-2019: Five (5) new community notification sirens (EMA).
• Bid No. 46-2019: detention center radio system (Fiscal Court).
• Bid No. 01-2020: engine oils & lubricants (Annual).
• Bid No. 02-2020: bituminous hot mix & pavement milling (Annual).
• Bid No. 03-2020: mosquito control services (Annual).
• Consider renewing the following bids:
• Bid No. 03-2018: mowing of county right-of-ways - Sections B-G (Annual 2nd).
• Bid No. 03-2019: mowing of county right-of-ways - Section A (Annual 1st).
• Bid No. 37-2017: elevator maintenance services (Annual 2nd).
• Consider purchasing a new 4WD 1-ton pickup truck per Kentucky State Master Agreement for the landfill.
• Consider hiring Mary Sumlut as seasonal/part-time intern in the Administrative Department effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
• Enter into Closed Session per KRS 61.810 (b) & (c):: Discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of a public agency. Deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency, but only when publicity would be likely to affect the value of a specific piece of property to be acquired for public use or sold by a public agency. (No action shall be taken)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.