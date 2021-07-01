At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, July 1, which is also available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions.
• Make a presentation about Daviess County firefighter/EMT Pavel Zboril becoming a U.S. citizen
• Consider the minutes of the June 15 and June 30, 2021 Daviess Fiscal Court meetings
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider Resolution 09-2021 regarding Wimsatt Court
• Consider the Household Hazardous Waste Day grant agreement
• Consider Panther Creek Park fireworks event performance and production contract with The Eric Group
• Consider a service agreement with Audubon Area Community Services to administer CDBG-CV utility assistance program
• Consider a business associate agreement with Green River Health Department for the Medical Reserve Corps for 7-01-2021 until 6-30-2022
• Award the following RFQs:
• 06-2021: trap and skeet targets for the Daviess County Gun Club
• 07-2021: five lateral fire-resistant file cabinets for the human resources department
• 08-2021: a 10-ton rooftop HVAC unit replacement for the detention center
• Consider hiring Brian Freels as a service technician effective upon successful completion of a pre-employment screening
• Reappoint Dr. Anthony McBride to the Owensboro Health Board for a term beginning 10-31-2021 and ending 10-31-2024
• Hear any other business to be brought before Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear any public comments
• Hear comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear Daviess County employee anniversaries
