At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, July 15, which is also available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions.
• Proclaim July 16-24 as Dust Bowl Week in Daviess County, Kentucky
• Consider Daviess County Sheriff’s 2020 tax settlement and Quietus
• Consider the minutes of the July 1 and July 7, 2021 Daviess Fiscal Court meetings
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider a parks special event rental agreement with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum for the River of Music Party (ROMP) 2021 Festival
• Consider application for the 2021 Kentucky Department of Agriculture spay and neuter grant
• Consider an MOA with the city of Owensboro regarding Juvenile Court funding
• Consider an amended MOA with Hollison, LLC
• Consider a service agreement with Gardner Engineering Consulting PLLC to access the structural condition of the Panther Creek Park fire tower
• Consider lease agreement PR-5632 modification for KYTC leased premises
• Consider a lease agreement with Hurricane Marina, LLC
• Consider AmeriCorps Host Agency Agreement benefitting EMA
• Award the following bids:
• 08-2021: Horse Fork Creek Park restroom project
• 16-2021: 10 new or used target throwing machines for the Daviess County Gun Club
• 15-2021: Two new custom pumpers for fire and rescue
• Consider hiring Anna Williams as a part-time animal control attendant effective upon successful completion of a pre-employment screening
• Accept the retirement resignation of Karla Riney, Public Works administrative assistant, effective July 31 with 26 years of service
• Hear any other business to be brought before Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear any public comments
• Hear comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.