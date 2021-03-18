At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, March 18, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Hear a presentation about Owensboro Burger Week
• Consider the treasurer’s report for February 2021
• Consider the meeting minutes of the March 4, 2021 Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider a fund transfer from the solid waste operating account to the construction account
• Consider a resolution regarding the transportation of non-public school students for fiscal year 2020-2021.
• Consider application for the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Grant
• Consider hiring Jennifer Sequeira as an animal control officer upon successful completion of pre-employment screening.
• Hear the second reading of an ordinance relating to the Daviess County road, bridge and street system.
• Hear any other business to be brought before the court.
• Hear any public comments.
• Recognize Daviess County employee anniversaries for the first quarter of 2021
• Comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
