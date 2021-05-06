At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, May 6, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Hear a presentation regarding Rural Secondary Roads 2021 program funds
• Proclaim May 16-22, 2021 as Emergency Medical Services Week
• Consider the meeting minutes of the April 15 Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider the 2021 Rural Secondary Road Program
• Consider a Jail SAP Modification Contract and related annual affidavit
• Consider Daviess County Lion’s Club Fairgrounds Rental Agreement for Tire Amnesty Event
• Consider a contract with Axiom Architecture for County Spay/Neuter Clinic Design Services
• Consider hiring Joseph Burden as solid waste heavy equipment operator upon successful completion of pre-employment screening
• Consider hiring Casey Hamilton as firefighter/EMT upon successful completion of pre-employment screening
• Consider hiring Brandi Hughes as administrative specialist for the Daviess County Attorney Civil Division effective May 3, 2021, upon successful completion of pre-employment screening
• Consider hiring Hire Steve Nazaruk as seasonal park attendant for Panther Creek Park upon successful completion of pre-employment screening
• Consider amending the Daviess County Public Library Board appointment term of Michelle Drake from a three-year term to a four-year term set to expire 9/13/2023.
• Consider appointing Larry Boswell to the Industrial Development Authority for a term beginning 4/9/2021 and ending 4/9/2025
• Consider appointing Danny Richeson to the OMPC Building Code Appeals Board for a term beginning 5/6/2021 and ending 5/6/2025
• Consider any other business
• Hear public comments
• Enter into a closed session to discuss a personnel matter
