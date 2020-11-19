At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Nov. 18, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider a contract with Patrick Environmental Services to prepare Air Quality Compliance Reporting for the West Daviess County Landfill for the period of July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021
Consider the following resolutions
• Resolution 28-2020 — Subdivision Street Lighting District for Deer Valley Section 4 Unit 3
• Resolution 29-2020 — Subdivision Street Lighting District for Brookfield Section 4
• Resolution 30-2020 — Subdivision Street Lighting District for Brookfield Section 3
• Resolution 31-2020 — To Support Modernization of Kentucky Transportation Funding Mechanisms
• Consider Change Order 01 for RFP 01-2020: P25 Trunked Radio System (Fiscal Court)
• Consider a deed of easement on Lonesome Pine Trail for a siren pole and tornado warning siren
• Consider creating and advertising for a new position of veterinarian in the Department of Animal Control
Consider renewing the following bids
Bid No. 37-2017: Elevator Maintenance Services (Annual)
Bid No. 01-2020: Engine Oils & Lubricants (Annual)
Bid No. 03-2020: Mosquito Control Services (Annual)
Consider the following appointments/reappointments
• Reappoint Jamie Bisel to the OASIS Board — Term: 12/1/2020 — 12/1/2023
• Reappoint Jan Goldman to the OASIS Board — Term: 12/1/2020 — 12/1/2023
• Reappoint Chris Pantle to the Daviess County Extension District Board — Term: 1/1/2021 — 12/31/2023
• Appoint Susan Zoglmann to the Daviess County Extension District Board — Term: 1/1/2021 — 12/31/2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.