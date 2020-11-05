At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Nov. 5, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Proclaim Nov. 14 as Diabetes Awareness Day
Consider the following:
• An MOU with the City of Owensboro and Owensboro Christian Church for the 2020/2021 White Flag Events
• An MOA between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department for Local Government and Daviess Fiscal Court for the Horse Fork Creek Park Accessible Playground
• An MOA between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Military Affairs Division of Emergency Management and EMA Regarding 2020 EMA Program Funds
• Kentucky Emergency Management Assist. Program Non-Supplanting Certification Grant Funds
Consider awarding the following:
• RFQ 12-2020: Five (5) Sets of Turnout Gear (Fire Rescue)
• RFQ 13-2020: Emergency Lighting for Rescue Units (Fire Rescue)
• RFQ 14-2020: Trailer Floor Repair (Transfer Station)
• RFQ 15-2020: EOC A/V Equipment Relocation (EMA)
• Bid No. 43-2020: One (1) New Class A Fire Engine (Fire Rescue-Moseleyville)
• Bid No. 45-2020: County Courthouse Renovation (Fiscal Court)
• Bid No. 46-2020: East Transfer Station Building (Transfer Station)
Consider hiring the following seasonal interns: Dylan Payne (Engineering Department); JR Goetz (Engineering Department) Jayden Bickett (Engineering Department) Garrett Snyder (Road Department); and Nathan Lanham (Road Department).
