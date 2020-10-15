At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 15, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear a presentation regarding 2020 CDBG-CV application submission for Owensboro Regional Recovery
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider a request and agreement for Litter Abatement Program Grant Funding
• Consider Resolution 25-2020- Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) Recovery Kentucky Program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.