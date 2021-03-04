At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, March 4, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Consider the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) Utility Assistance Application program
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider a contract with the engineering firm AECOM for
a 2D analysis of Big, Goetz and
Carter ditches
• Consider a reimbursement agreement with Economic Dev. Prop., Inc. for Performance of 2D Analysis of Big, Goetz, and Carter ditches
• Consider accepting the transfer of the Wimsatt Court Connector and associated right-of-way
• Consider hiring Gavin Cecil as service technician effective upon successful completion of pre-employment background screening
• Award the following
project bids:
RFQ 04-2021: One new vertical garage totaling 24-foot by 26-foot
Bid No. 02-2021: Landfill Administration Office Renovation
Bid No. 04-2021: Portable Radio Interoperability Gateway for Daviess County Emergency Management
Bid No. 05-2021: Sign posts and fittings for roads
• Discussion items:
• First reading of an ordinance relating to the Daviess County road, bridge and street system
