At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 17, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider an MOA between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Office of the Governor, Department for Local Government, Office of Federal Grants and Daviess County for the Daviess County CRF Reimbursement Project
• Treasurer’s Financial Statement for November 2020
• Consider all Claims for all departments
• Consider the Daviess Clerk’s Claim for Preparing 2020 Tax Bills
• Consider Resolution 33-2020 — Alcoholic Beverage Control Matters
• Consider awarding Bid No. 47-2020: Control Replacement for Courtroom Video (IT)
• Consider an agreement with American Engineers Yellow Creek Truss Bridge Construction, Admin Testing and Inspection
Consider the following hires and reappointments
• Hiring Enoch Nelson as mechanic effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings
• Hiring Keith Lyons as mechanic effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings
• Reappoint Mark Brasher #1.1.21 (S3T) as the Daviess County engineer term: 1/8/2021 — 1/8/2025
• Reappoint Commissioner Mike Koger #12.11.20 (S1T) to the Chamber Board term: 12/31/2020 — 12/31/2021
• Reappoint David Smith #12.3.20 (S3T) to the Mid-America Development Review Board term: 12/31/2020 — 12/31/2023
• Reappoint Judy Dixon #12.9.20 (S1T) to the OMPC Board of Adjustment term: 12/31/2020 — 12/31/2024
• Reappoint Angela Hardaway #12.8.20 (S1T) to the OMPC Board term: 12/31/2020 — 12/31/2024
• Appoint Jason Strode #12.12.20 (Larry Boswell S2.5T) to the OMPC term: 12/17/2020 — 12/31/2023
• Appoint Dr. Patrick Marsch #12.10.20 (Dr. Walter Marsch S2T) to the DC Animal Care & Control Board term: 12/17/2020 — 8/7/2021
• Appoint Lauren Osowicz #12.7.20 (Helen Mountjoy S1T) to the GRADD Board (Tri-Joint) term: 12/31/2020 — 12/31/2023
• Recognize fourth quarter employee anniversaries
Solid Waste scale operator T.J. Johnston, 20 years
Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Blandford, 20 years
Mech. supervisor Tim Jackson, 15 years
Animal Control Officer Wayne McElvain, 10 years
Firefighter/EMT Stephen Bell, 10 years
Service Tech. William Nantz, 5 years
Service Tech. Brandon Clark, 5 years
HEO Danny Roberts, 5 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.