At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 3, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear a senior center update from Executive Director Dana Peveler.
• Hear the county attorney's 2014 and 2018 independent accountant's report on applying agreed-upon procedures.
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider the sheriff's 2018 Unmined Coal Settlement and quietus.
• Consider fiscal court rate and fee schedule additions.
• Consider entering into a professional service contract with GRADD for administering the 2020-2021 Owensboro Regional Recovery CDBG grant.
• Consider contracting with Weaver Consultants for control and quality assurance (CQA) services for the 9-acre residual landfill expansion.
• Consider entering into a fire hydrant test and repair agreement with the City of Whitesville.
• Consider approving the 2020 litter abatement program grant funding.
• Consider granting $100,000 to the RiverPark Center's fundraising campaign.
• Consider the AmeriCorps service site agreement with KY READY Corps for program year 2019/2020.
• Consider changing order to Bid No. 37-2019: Panther Creek Park Fence System (Parks).
• Consider awarding the following:
RFQ 009-2019: Trailer Floor Repair (Transfer Station)
RFQ 010-2019: Bullet Proof Vests (Fire Rescue)
RFQ 011-2019: D8T Standard Track Chains (Landfill)
Bid No. 34-2019: One (1) New Bale Processor (Landfill)
• Consider promoting the following members of the Daviess County Fire Department:
Kevin Gore to assistant fire chief
Jacob Cox to lieutenant
Jeffery Poole and Sam Henderson to engineer
Discuss transitioning to paperless court meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.