At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 5, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
Consider approving all claims for all departments.
Consider approving fund transfers.
Consider the purchase of a real estate option.
Consider approving Resolution No. 25-2019: Brookfield Subdivision street lighting district.
Consider entering into a professional services contract with Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery, PSC and Rhoads and Rhoads.
Consider awarding Bid No. 35-2019: one (1) new liquid tank trailer for Leachate (Landfill).
Consider hiring Keary Boone as a heavy equipment operator in the Department of Public Works effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
Consider promoting Mark Wagner as a utility laborer in the Department of Public Works effective 12/23/2019.
Consider advertising for a heavy equipment mechanic.
Consider appointing Larry Boswell #32-2019 to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission (Served 1.5 terms) Term 12/31/2019 -- 12/31/2023.
Consider appointing Bill Glenn #30-2019 to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Adjustments (Served 1 term) Term 09/01/2019 -- 09/01/2022.
Consider appointing Katie Clark #28-2019 and Debbie Zuerner-Johnson #29-2019 to the Daviess County Extension District Board (Served 1 term each) Terms: 12/31/2019 -- 12/31/2022.
Consider appointing Mark Brasher #38-2019 to the SWQAC and #39-2019 Transportation Advisory Commission (Served 2 terms per board) Terms: 12/31/2019 -- 12/31/2023.
Consider appointing Jordan Johnson (#1.3.20) to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board as the Judge/Executive's County Citizen's appointee Term: 1/1/2020 -- 1/1/2024.
Consider appointing Chief Deputy Major Barry Smith (#1.2.20) to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board as the County Sheriff's Office designee Term: 1/1/2020 -- 1/1/2023.
Consider appointing Fire Chief Jeremy Smith (#1.1.20) to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board as the County Fire Department designee Term: 1/1/2020 -- 1/1/2022.
Recognize Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball -- 5 years.
Recognize Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Jacob Vanover -- 5 years.
