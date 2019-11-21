At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear the treasurer's report for Oct. 31, 2019.
• Hear all claims for all departments.
• Consider fund transfers.
• Hear the county clerk's claim for preparing the 2019 tax bills.
• Consider transferring a generator to Whitesville Water Works.
• Consider promoting Ray Whistle to Road Department senior heavy equipment operator.
