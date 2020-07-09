At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, July 9, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider a business associate agreement and MOU with Green River District Health Department on behalf of EMA’s Citizen Corps Program-Medical Reserve Corps.
• Hear the first reading of Ordinance 8-2020; KOC 530.14 (2020) An ordinance amending KOC 530.13 (2015) establishing official speed limits for roads located within Daviess County.
