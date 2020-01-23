At its 5 p.m. meeting Jan. 23 on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear a presentation on the 2019 Christmas at Panther Creek Park.
• Consider approving the treasurer’s report for December 2019.
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider applying for the fiscal year 2020/2021 Kentucky Ambulance Block Grant Program.
• Consider rescinding prior Awarding of Bid No. 33-2019: New Front End Loader.
• Consider awarding the following bids:
• No. 33-2019: New Front End Loader
• No. 50-2019: Judicial Center Elevator Repair
• Consider promoting Chris Howard to permanent part-time in the Parks Department effective 1/24/2020.
• Hear the First Reading of KOC A.96.02 (2020) #1-2020 — Budget Amendment #2.
