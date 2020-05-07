At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, May 7 on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider the county clerk's claim for calculation of motor vehicle and boat bills for 2019.
• Consider the Daviess County roadway resurfacing list for fiscal year 2020-2021.
• Consider Resolution #13-2020: Supplemental agreement #3 regarding the 80/20 project funding bridges and various county roads.
• Consider Resolution #14-2020: A revised agreement regarding county road aid.
• Consider a professional design services contract with Axiom for the landfill office addition.
• Consider a professional design services contract with Axiom for the East Transfer Station office.
• Consider a purchase agreement with Dorroh Family contingent upon satisfaction of all legal requirements.
Award the following:
• RFQ 04-2020: HVAC Replacement for Courthouse Archives
• RFQ 05-2020: Kennel Painting Project
• Consider Bid No. 28-2019, the purchase of one MEC 300E ATA Machine with transformer.
• Consider promoting Tyler Wilson to Road Department service technician, effective May 8, 2020.
• Hear the second reading of KOC B.50 (2020); 06-2020 – An ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds, series 2020A.
