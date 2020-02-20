At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Feb. 20 on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear a center update and introduction from new RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn.
• Recognize Daviess County Fire Inspector Keith Hurm for his successful completion of the National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program.
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider an interlocal agreement with McLean County regarding Harmons Ferry Road.
• Consider repairing the Red Hill-Maxwell Road guardrail utilizing the KYTC Master Agreement.
• Consider an agreement with American Engineers, Inc. to design a new pedestrian bridge at Yellow Creek Park.
• Consider Resolution 06-2019: an application for a Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant for ballistics vests for the Daviess County Detention Center.
• Consider Resolution 07-2019: Street Lighting District for Brookfield Subdivision, Section 3.
• Consider Resolution 08-2020: Street Lighting District for Deer Valley Subdivision, Section 4, Unit 3.
• Purchase an AED 4G modem upgrade for fire rescue.
• Consider awarding the following bids:
• Bid No. 51-2019: A New Class A Fire Engine for Yelvington Fire Rescue.
• Bid No. 51-2019: A New Class A Fire Engine for Knottsville Fire Rescue.
• Consider a surety bond reduction for Collyns Estates.
• Consider appointing Jordan Camp [2.1.20] to the DC Property Maintenance Board. Term: 2/25/2020 — 2/25/2023.
• Consider appointing Sean Land [3.3.20] to the Ethics Board. Term: 3/1/2020 — 3/1/2023.
• Consider accepting the retirement resignation of Senior HEO Kenny Boarman. Effective 2/29/20 (13 YOS).
• Hear the first reading of KOC 860.9 (2020) 02-2020 — An ordinance of the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro. Jointly repealing Daviess County Fiscal Court Ordinance 860.2 and City of Owensboro Ordinances No. 8-98 and 12-2005 in their entirety.
