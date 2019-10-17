At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 17, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Proclaim October 26, 2019 as "National Prescription Drugs Take Back Day."
• Hear the Ohio County Water District annual financial report for 2017 and 2018.
• Consider approving all claims for all departments.
• Consider contracting with the Kentucky Department of Employee Insurance for the provision of health insurance coverage and authorize Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and County Treasurer Jim Hendrix to execute any and all documents related to providing the 2020 employee benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance.
• Consider the annual order of affiliation agreement with the Daviess County Search and Rescue Team.
• Consider rejecting Bid No. 40-2019: Animal Shelter Painting Project (Animal Control)
• Consider awarding Bid No. 41-2019: Judicial Center Caulking Project (AOC).
• Consider approving a surety bond release for Lake Forest Units No. 19 and 23.
• Discuss annual bid advertisements: engine oils & lubricants, bituminous hot mix & pavement milling and mosquito control services.
• Hold a public hearing regarding the Friendly Village sewer project closeout.
