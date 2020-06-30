At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, June 30, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 2019 tax settlement and quietus.
• Consider budget transfers for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.
• Consider applying for the 2020 Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s spay and neuter program grant.
• Consider accepting the 2020/2021 COPS Grant.
• Consider accepting the AmeriCorps (KY READY Corps) Agency agreement for the 2020/2021 program year.
• Hear and vote on Resolution 18-2020: A resolution regarding the confederate monument.
• Consider a contract with the Green River District Health Department relating to employee vaccinations.
• Consider a business associate agreement with Green River District Health Department.
• Consider a contract with MML&K Government Solutions for FY 2020-2021.
• Consider an MOA and lease agreement with Owensboro Community & Technical College for property located at Foors Lane and U.S 231.
Consider Renewing the following bids
• 3060: Rock Salt to Compass Minerals
• 15-2019: Bulk Delivered Fuels to Valor Oil
• 16-2019: Recycling Services to Dahl Groezinger
• 26-2019: Concrete Crushing to Complete Demolition
Consider awarding the following bids
• 21-2020: Wood Grinding Services
• 22-2020: Polymer Coated Culvert Pipe
• 23-2020: Two (2) Mowers
• Consider the Daviess County Fiscal Court rate schedule
• Consider appointing Tim Allen #7.2.20 (George Stuart S6T) to the RWRA Board — TERM: 7/1/20 — 7/1/24.
