At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, July 11, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
Proclaim July 19-27, 2019 as Dust Bowl Week.
Present a Declaration of Emergency pursuant to KRS 424.260(4) - Repairs to East Fire Station.Consider all claims for all departments.
Consider budget amendment No. 1 FY 20 - Mental Health Court Grant.
Consider The Eric Group Entertainment contract for the 2019 Independence Bank Fireworks Festival.
Consider an agreement with the City of Owensboro and Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission granting additional responsibility, per KRS 198B.060(5).
Consider an agreement with the City of Owensboro and Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission granting HVAC plan review, permitting, and inspection responsibility, per KRS 198B.6673(2).
Consider Resolution 18-2019 - Street Lighting District; Brookfield Subdivision.
Consider Resolution 19-2019 - Street Lighting District; Deer Valley Subdivision Section 4 Unit 1.
Consider Resolution 20-2019 - Street Lighting District; Deer Valley Subdivision Section 4 Unit 2.
Consider Resolution 21-2019 and KYTC Supplemental Agreement Change No. 2.
Consider Resolution 22-2019 - Daviess County Board of Health 2019 Public Health Tax Rate.
Consider Award RFQ 004-2019: Lee Rudy Road siren replacement.
Consider Kentucky Emergency Management time and attendance reporting timesheets for employees of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency effective July 1, 2019.
Consider promoting Carl Wright to Road Department supervisor effective July 15, 2019.
Consider hiring Adam Turner as a mechanic in the Department of Public Works effective July 29, 2019.
Consider advertising for a receptionist in the Department of Administrative Services.
