At its 5 p.m. meeting Jan. 9 on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider approving the 2020 Daviess County Sheriff's Department budget
• Consider approving the 2020 Daviess County Clerk's Office budget.
• Consider approving an administrative code amendment regarding new employee health insurance.
• Consider approving Resolution No. 01-2020 - Law Enforcement Protection Program (LEPP) 2020 grant application for body armor vests for the sheriff's department.
• Consider approving Resolution No. 02-2020 - Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) application to purchase a mobile generator for the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
• Consider approving an amendment to the Sentry health agreement.
• Consider appointing Commissioner Mike Koger to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Board - Term: 12/31/2019 - 12/31/2022.
• Consider appointing Stan Conn to the West Daviess County Water District Board - Term: 1/1/2020 - 1/1/2024.
• Consider appointing Jim West, John Fentress and Mark Irby to the Daviess County SWEEP Board - Terms: 1/1/2020 - 1/1/202.
• Consider amending and correcting the appointment term of OMPC Board of Adjustments county appointee Bill Glenn to 12/31/2019 - 12/31/2023 - [Term was incorrectly listed when reappointed].
