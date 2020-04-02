By Jacob Mulliken
Messenger-Inquirer
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the meeting will be closed to the public and media. The meeting will stream live of the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page.
At its 5 p.m. meeting April 2 on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
Consider all claims for all departments.
Consider a memorandum of agreement and affidavit regarding the Daviess County Detention Center’s JSAP contact.
Consider Resolution 12-2020 — KY Office of Homeland Security (KOHS) Cyber Security Grant Application for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Consider a solid waste disposal interlocal agreement addendum with the City of Henderson.
Consider accepting petitions to discontinue a portion of Old Ben Ford Road and a portion of a 12-foot public alley paralleling Church Street and to appoint as viewers Daniel Castlen and Wade Baker.
Award the following bids:
Bid No. 10-2020: One (1) New Rescue Boat
Bid No. 11-2020: Metal Building Roof Replacement
Consider appointing Phil Haire to the West Daviess County Water District.
Consider promoting Jared Mattingly to solid waste heavy equipment operator.
Hear the second reading of an ordinance amending the Daviess County Code of Ordinances, adding a new section to Title 11, Chapter 113, regarding discrimination in housing, public accommodations and employment.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
