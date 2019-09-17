At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Recognize new record holder Julius Maddox for bench pressing 739.6 pounds.
• Proclaim Sept. 28 as Health and Well-Being Day.
• Proclaim Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as Constitution Week.Consider the treasurer's report for August
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider contracting with Inspection, Testing & Maintenance, Inc. (ITM) for Fire Hydrant Testing.
• Consider a lease agreement with Western Kentucky University for property at U.S. 231 for the Owensboro Campus.
• Consider non-supplanting certification grant funds for the Kentucky Emergency Management Assistance Program.
• Consider awarding the following bids:
• Bid No. 29-2019: One (1) New AWD Backhoe Loader (Landfill)Bid No. 32-2019: Two (2) New Walking Floor Trailers (Transfer Station)Bid No. 33-2019: One (1) New Front End Loader (Transfer Station)Bid No. 36-2019: Two (2) New Chest Compression Systems (Fire Rescue)Bid No. 37-2019: Panther Creek Park Fence System (Parks)
• Consider hiring Pavel Zboril and Brandon Alvey as firefighter/EMTs effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
• Consider hiring Zack Crisp as Daviess County Gun Club operator effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
• Consider hiring Thomas Mullins as a seasonal grounds maintenance employee for the Parks Department effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
• Consider promoting Mark Wagner to a permanent part-time employee with the Parks Department.
• Hear the second reading of KOC 921.675(2019); 15-2019 -- An Ordinance Amending Text in Article 11 of the OMPC Zoning Ordinance.
• Consider appointing Nick Hetman to the Owensboro Regional Hospital Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.