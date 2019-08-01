At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Aug. 1, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain will introduce new sheriff's deputies.
• Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain will give an update on ROMP 2019.
• Proclaim Aug. 4-10, 2019, National Farmers Market Week.
• Proclaim Aug. 24, 2019, Community Dental Clinic Day.
• Proclaim October 2019 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider approving the Daviess County Sheriff's Office 2018 tax settlement and quietus.
• Consider approving a backup ambulance service agreement with Deaconess Hospital.
• Consider appointing the following to the Daviess County Animal Care and Control Board:
Barry Smith
Sue Smiley
Clay Horton
Nicki Curtis
• Consider advertising the following bids:
Bid No. 32-2019: Two (2) New Walking Floor Trailers (Transfer Station).
Bid No. 33-2019: One (1) New Front End Loader (Transfer Station).
