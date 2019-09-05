At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
Hear a presentation from Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candance Brake regarding Owensboro-Daviess County's 2020 Community Priorities.Consider proclaiming September 2019 as Recovery Month.Her a presentation from Daviess County Public Library Executive Director Erin Waller regarding the library's tax rate.Present for recording the Daviess County Public Library annual report and the Daviess County Extension District tax rates.Hear an Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission update from Executive Director Brian Howard.Hear the treasurer's report for July 2019.Consider approving all claims for all departments.Consider approving an administrative code amendment.Consider a contract with Inspection Testing and Maintenance Inc. (ITM) for fire hydrant testing.Consider awarding the following:Bid No. 30-2019: One (1) New Articulated Dump Truck (Landfill).
RFQ 007-2019: One (1) New RTV X1100.
RFQ 008-2019: Shooting Trap Targets.
Consider promoting Jeremy Smith to Daviess County Fire Chief effective Sept. 1, 2019.Consider appointing: Michelle Drake (Served 1 term) to the Daviess County Library Board and Fire Chief Jeremy Smith to the Medical Control Authority Board.First reading of KOC 921.675(2019); 15-2019 - an ordinance amending text in Article 11 of the OMPC Zoning Ordinance.Consider advertising the following:Bid No. 38-2019: Horse Fork Creek Park Playground System (Parks).
Bid No. 39-2019: Five (5) New Community Notification Sirens (EMA).
Bid No. 40-2019: Animal Shelter Painting Project (Animal Control).
