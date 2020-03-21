St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter’s search for service vans is over.
On Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to provide the shelter with $20,000 to go toward the purchase of two minivans, which will be the first for the program. For the court, there was no “hesitation,” said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“I came across their need on Facebook,” Mattingly said. “Commission (Charlie) Castlen is on their board and I asked him to contact Harry (Pedigo) to get specifics on what they needed. Harry said that they could buy two for $20,000. They were facing an unusual circumstance. We had aided the Senior Center when they lost a van, so there was no hesitation to move forward in aiding St. Benedict’s.”
The nonprofit has expanded in the last few months. It recently opened the Women & Family Services daytime facility at Ninth and Hickman streets, and, last year, it assumed operation of St. Gerard Life Home, an Owensboro shelter for women involved in a crisis pregnancy. Besides those facilities, St. Benedict’s operates transitional homes.
The addition of the vans is “exciting” and will aid St. Benedict’s in further aiding those that depend on the nonprofit, said St. Benedict’s Executive Director Pedigo.
“We have never had any vans,” he said. “We have grown over the past four years to having six different locations and we serve every gender of the homeless population; single men, women and families, expecting mothers and sober living homes, so to have a van is a big deal.”
Pedigo purchased a 2014 Toyota Sienna and a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan from the Don Moore GM Center at 3232 Villa Point, where they received additional support from the dealership on Friday, Pedigo said.
“Don Moore gave us a deal,” he said. “They waived a lot of stuff and came down on the pricing. They also said that they would make sure that we could get extended warranties as well, which was a big deal. Mr. Moore didn’t hesitate to come across the lot to tell us that we would get what we needed for that money and made sure that we had those warranties so we didn’t have to worry about maintenance for a few years. That is a big deal.”
The acquisition of the vans will allow St. Benedict’s staff to further aid their clients as they move forward with their lives, Pedigo said.
“We will be able to transport six to eight clients in each van,” he said. “We will be able to go with them to the food stamp office, the doctor, and be with them when they apply for apartments. It is huge. We will be able to stand as an advocate with them in person and that is what we plan to do — be there and help them navigate the system.
“My hat is off to the judge and the commissioners to take the time while in the center of this crisis to help us in our time of need .... I don’t think folks realize what the judge and commissioners are going through — they definitely shined some hope through the center of all of this darkness.”
