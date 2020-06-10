Daviess County Fiscal Court is distributing approximately 20,000 three-ply surgical masks to businesses having 50 or fewer employees, including those that have already received masks. Distributions will be based on number of employees, not estimated patrons. This will be the final phase of the County's mask distribution program.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, qualifying businesses are asked to schedule a pickup time at the Daviess County Operations Center by calling 270-685-8456 or 270-685-6142. Distribution will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, and businesses will be required to provide a current copy of their Owensboro-Daviess County business license at pickup.
