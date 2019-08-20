Fiscal court appoints new fire chief

Daviess Fiscal Court has appointed Assistant Daviess County Fire Department Chief Jeremy Smith as the department's new chief.
The court made the announcement of Smith's ascension up the ranks on Monday. He will officially begin pending a vote from the court at its next regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse. It's just a formality, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
"We had two excellent candidates," Mattingly said. "The interview committee felt that Jeremy (Smith) showed a great deal of poise and knowledge about the position," he said. "I am going to assume that had a lot to do with their decision. He has shown tremendous leadership, especially in overseeing the construction of the new Airport Fire Station. We expect Jeremy will provide the same excellent leadership provided by previous fire chiefs and that he will do an excellent job."
Smith will be stepping into the role in some capacity when Fire Chief Dwane Smeathers retires on Aug. 31. Smeathers, a 30-year veteran of the department, has spent the past 10 years as chief and believes that the department will be in good hands with Smith, he said.
"I have known Jeremy for probably 30 years," he said. "He has served with various stations around the county, especially serving as assistant chief for the past few years. The fire department is in good hands."
It was actually Smeathers that first encouraged Smith, a Daviess County native, to apply for the Yelvington Fire Department in 1993, Smith said.
"He (Smeathers) told me about an opening with the Daviess County Fire Department in 1999," he said. " I jumped on that opportunity and came on board in August of that year. I recently celebrated my 20th anniversary with the department and have absolutely no regrets."
Serving as assistant chief has certainly prepared him for the job, he said, but he knows that he will have big shoes to fill.
"We have a solid fire department as it is," he said. "I am still waiting for approval from the fiscal court and I don't have an agenda as of right now. Chief Smeathers has done a tremendous job. ... It has been an honor to serve the people of Daviess County. I am excited about the future of our department and look forward to serving the community for many more years to come."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
