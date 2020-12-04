Beginning Friday, bar and restaurant owners outside of the corporate limits of Owensboro will be eligible to apply for county aid.
On Thursday, members of Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously voted to initiate the Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Program to support those restaurants and bars located in the county that pay county occupational and net profits taxes that were adversely affected by Gov. Andy Beshear’s Nov. 18 closure orders.
The program will be funded through the county’s economic development fund and will not exceed $250,000 with eligible businesses being able to apply for $5,000 in relief, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“This is as much an economic development issue as you can face,” Mattingly said. “This isn’t a matter of creating jobs; this is strictly a matter of job retention. We talked in the past before the pandemic about using these funds to help existing business stay competitive; now it is a matter of survival.”
Mattingly stressed during the meeting that the reason that the program is not available to city restaurants and bars is because the city had already provided a program for small businesses located within the corporate limits.
The purpose of this program is to support county businesses, including those eligible establishments in Whitesville, said Mattingly, given that they pay taxes to the county.
According to David Smith, Daviess County director of legislative services and ABC coordinator, restaurants have been shut down 25% of the time during the pandemic.
When they were able to operate, they were at 50% capacity 37% of the year, 33% for 11% and 25% for 4%. Meaning, they were only able to operate at full capacity for 22% of 2020 and that was during the slow months following Christmas, Smith said.
“We generally use these funds on what are called primary jobs,” he said. “However, given these numbers, if we don’t step in, then these businesses won’t exist. Not only do these smaller rural restaurants provide a local flavor, but they are a vital part of their communities.”
The application form for the Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Program will be available on the fiscal court website at daviessky.org beginning Friday morning.
Those eligible businesses will have to print the form out and mail it in to the Daviess County Courthouse, located at 212 St. Ann Street. The forms must be filled out and accompanied with copies of their applicable licenses as well as a W-9, given that $5,000 will be considered a grant, Smith said.
Mattingly hopes to get the money out quickly, given that the application deadline is Dec. 21, he said.
“I would absolutely love to see applications start coming on Monday,” he said. “I want to get these out to people that need it as quickly as possible. If the governor eases restrictions on Dec. 13 like he has said, then hopefully this money coupled with the restaurant relief the governor announced will get them through this rough period, and give them a cushion heading into January and February. Establishing this program was absolutely the right thing to do.”
