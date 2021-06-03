Daviess Fiscal Court has approved a change to the county’s administrative code that allows for employees of the Daviess County Fire Department to choose from comp time or overtime for pandemic training.
Jim Hendrix, county treasurer, said during Daviess Fiscal Court’s regular meeting Thursday afternoon that the change should alleviate an issue, and provide for an incentive for fire department employees to do their training days.
“Fiscal Court actually does not have a comp time policy,” Hendrix said during the meeting. “It was suggested that we offer this change in order to incent the firemen to do the training.”
Hendrix said he discussed the issue with county Judge Executive Al Mattingly as well as with commissioners, and it was decided to try offering comp time.
“Because of the unique nature of of their schedule, a lot of them have things that they have scheduled for their off day or days and they are not as interested in overtime pay as they are, ‘can I get that time back to do what I had planned on doing’,” he said.
Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve the change to the administrative code.
“I think they will be happy with it,” Hendrix said.
Commissioners also approved an update to the Green River Development Area Hazard Mitigation Plan as prepared for Daviess County.
Mattingly, who serves on the National Mitigation Hazard Planning Group, said the plan is typically updated every year.
“In effect, what we are trying to do is take a look at things that we can do, particularly things that don’t cost us a lot of money, to mitigate the affects of natural disasters,” Mattingly said.
Natural disasters range from fires, floods and tornados to a chemical explosion at a plant.
“We try to anticipate those kinds of things to do some planning upfront to mitigate the end result,” he said.
In other business, Daviess Fiscal Court approved a contract with the Daviess County Board of Education to provide for the transportation of non-public school students for the 2021/2022 fiscal-year.
Hendrix said that while $75,000 is budgeted per quarter, the actual cost is typically around $240,000 rather than the full $300,000.
“We pay $75,000 each quarter and then when the expense is not that much we true it up in the payments for the following year,” he said.
Mattingly said in the past decade that he has served on Davies Fiscal Court, he has noticed a decrease in the number of students utilizing school buses for transportation to and from school.
“Fewer and fewer students are riding the bus and what’s happening is we ave seen the cost of the transportation for non public schools students starting to go down,” Mattingly said.
The next meeting of Daviess Fiscal Court has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. June 17, and can be watched through the court’s Facebook page.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.