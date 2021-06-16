Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved the county budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.
It was the first Fiscal Court meeting to be open to members of the public since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Meetings will continue to be available on the Daviess Fiscal Court Facebook page.
“Everybody has gone through the last 15 months of the pandemic and we have tried to abide by the governor’s mask mandates and social distancing and all that, so it really is good to see some happy faces out there,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during the meeting.
Those who would like to attend a Daviess Fiscal Court meeting are asked to make a reservation with Fiscal Court Clerk Jennifer Warren at jwarren@daviessky.org, as social distancing practices are still being observed.
Mattingly said Fiscal Court will most likely wait until Daviess County moves into the state COVID-19 Green Zone, which is for counties with fewer than one positive case of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, before opening up to full occupancy. As of Tuesday, Daviess County remains in the state’s Yellow Zone.
Jim Hendrix, Daviess County treasurer, said during the meeting that no changes had been made to the proposed county budget from what was presented to the Daviess Fiscal Court for the budget’s first reading.
Hendrix said the $98,874,507 budget has been approved according to its form and classification by the Department of Local Government. Of the total budget, $19,701,000 comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which the county is currently waiting for guidance on for it can be spent.
Mattingly said he continues to see comments on Facebook and other media outlets regarding both the Owensboro and Daviess County’s ARPA funds, with many making suggestions about how those dollars should be spent.
“Unfortunately, we are given guidance by the Treasury on how we can spend the money... unfortunately the Treasury hasn’t completed that guidance yet,” he said.
Mattingly said Daviess Fiscal Court does not see any point in earmarking those funds for projects until it is sure what exactly they are allowed to be used for.
Hendrix said he believes the county should know how the ARPA funds can be spent by August.
“Whenever we do, we will let the community know,” Mattingly said.
In other business, Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved a one-time $25,000 payment to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum to help offset security costs associated with the upcoming ROMP Festival, scheduled for Sept. 15-18 at Yellow Creek Park.
“ROMP is a fairly large fundraiser for the bluegrass museum,” Mattingly said.
Mattingly said he felt it was appropriate and it was agreed to add it to the Fiscal Court agenda.
Fiscal Court also approved a contract with Stuart Snow to provide a supervised public fireworks display during Labor Day weekend at Panther Creek Park. The annual display, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been held over Labor Day weekend for about the past four years.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
