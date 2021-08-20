Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve the adoption of the 2021 Daviess County tax rates, which remain unchanged from 2020 during its regular meeting Thursday.
The real property tax rate will remain at 13.4 cents for every $100 of assessed valuation, the same as the rate in 2020. Rates for other types of property, such as motor vehicles, watercraft and personal property, will also remain the same as last year.
“In the Aug. 5 Fiscal Court meeting we held the first reading of the tax ordinance, which basically stated that the Fiscal Court has decided not to increase the property taxes for this year,” County Treasurer Jim Hendrix said during the public hearing immediately preceding Thursday’s regular Fiscal Court meeting
Hendrix said that revenue received that is in excess of last year’s revenue will be used for general government administration and protection to persons and property.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said that following the previous Daviess Fiscal Court meeting earlier this month, he had seen some comments on the county Facebook page that implied the county was planning to increase its tax rates.
“That is not the case,” Mattingly said. “Our tax rates stayed the same.”
Mattingly said the tax rate is the only thing Daviess Fiscal Court has control over and it has no authority over the Property Value Administration.
“There was a comment made year the Property Value Administration is increasing property values and that is true,” he said. “We do not control the property values the PVA sets and the PVA is actually an employee of the state and they follow state guidelines and state mandates so their hands are pretty much tied in how they access property values.”
Hendrix said previously that the real property tax rate is expected to bring in about $8.2 million. That figure includes about $100,000 in new revenue from increased property assessments and new property in the county, as well as about $100,000 carried over from last year.
The county could have taken an increase of up to 4% without requiring a public vote.
In other business, Mark Brasher, county engineer, said the county is still awaiting the results of a structural survey conducted on the Panther Creek Park fire tower.
“The engineering firm, they did their field review, collected the data,” Brasher said. “To my understanding, they are looking at that information in preparation of the report.”
The tower remains closed to the public after concerns were raised earlier this year about its structural integrity.
