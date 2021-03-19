Daviess Fiscal Court checked off some annual to-do items of its list during its regular meeting Thursday afternoon.
The court approved a resolution that serves as the first step for the county to receive state funding for the non-public schools students receiving transportation By Daviess County.
Jim Hendrix, Daviess County treasurer, said the amount of grant funding received from the state is dependent on how many students participate in the program.
“This is an exercise we go through annually,” Hendrix said. “The court will pass this resolution stating the fact that it has provided transportation for non-public schools students in the past, it is doing so in the current fiscal year and it intends to continue doing that.”
Hendrix said the county is typically reimbursed between 70-90% of the program expenses.
Daviess Fiscal Court also approved an update to the county road index, which is also an annual housekeeping item. The index must be updated annually, as roads are added in housing developments and for other projects that have been approved by the court.
“By state law, if we don’t have a street or road in the index we cannot spend public money on that road or street,” said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
Fiscal Court also approved applying for the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Grant, which allows the county to host its annual “Tox Away Day.”
During the event, county residents are able to dispose of toxic waste such as paints, chemicals and batteries of all size along with other items that cannot be disposed of in regular trash collection.
About 75% of the cost of the event is paid for by the state, with Daviess County responsible for the remaining 25%, which can include the cost of labor.
The court also recognized the following first quarter employee anniversaries:
5 Years:
-Sam Hodskins, Sr. SW HEO
-Danielle Fulkerson, parks admin. assist.
-Ben Howerton, road dept. HEO
10 Years:
-Mark Brasher- county engineer
15 Years:
-Eric Coleman, assist. chief
-Jake Cox, Lt.
-Al Wathen, Lt.
-Tim Terry Sr., Firefighter/EMT
20 years:
Vicki Connor, EMA planner
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
