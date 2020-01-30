Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter has cautioned Fiscal Court members against the passage of any ordinance or resolution pertaining to or declaring Daviess County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
A “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution was provided to the court at its regular meeting on Jan. 23 by Maceo resident Jason Potts, who spoke on behalf of the Daviess County chapter of Kentucky United, a group of more than 13,000 members who “wholeheartedly” support protecting the Second Amendment.
A “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution would signal that county officials are in opposition to state and federal laws that would allegedly infringe upon people’s Second Amendment rights, and to take up this kind of resolution would be problematic. Porter said.
“One thing is that state statute says we can’t pass any kind of legislative announcement affecting the right to use firearms, sell firearms, etc,” Porter said. “If they do that, there is a provision in that statute that claims it is null and void or they could be charged with malfeasance — each individual commissioner or the judge-executive.”
Porter is specifically referring to KRS 65.870, titled: Local firearms control ordinances prohibited — Exemption from immunity — Declaratory and injunctive relief. Section One of the statute states:
“No existing or future city, county, urban-county government, charter county, consolidated local government, unified local government, special district, local or regional public or quasi-public agency, board, commission, department, public corporation, or any person acting under the authority of any of these organizations may occupy any part of the field of regulation of the manufacture, sale, purchase, taxation, transfer, ownership, possession, carrying, storage, or transportation of firearms, ammunition, components of firearms, components of ammunition, firearms accessories, or combination thereof.”
That statute further enforces the members of the aforementioned local entities to consider, “any existing or future ordinance, executive order, administrative regulation, policy, procedure, rule, or any other form of executive or legislative action in violation of this section or the spirit thereof is hereby declared null, void, and unenforceable.”
Essentially, the statute, passed in 1984 and amended in 2012, specifically prohibits the passage or adoption of any ordinance, such as the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” ordinance, and even goes so far as to remove “immunity” from officials that violate the statute and threaten legal recourse under KRS 522.020 or 522.030, depending on the “circumstances of the violation.”
KRS 522.020 is a Class A misdemeanor — official misconduct in the first degree, and KRS 522.030 is a Class B misdemeanor — official misconduct in the second degree. Both relate to public servants not following their official capacity or adopting or committing an act that, “constitutes an unauthorized exercise of his/her official functions.”
As individuals, member of the court may voice their opinions as individuals but not as elected members of the court, Porter said.
“I think that the way the statute reads is that they can’t pass anything as a group that affects any firearm law,” he said. “As an individual, they can make a statement, but passing it as a governmental agency is running afoul of the governmental statute.”
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, while applauding the group bringing their concerns to Fiscal Court, stressed the importance of people being vigilant about who they send to Frankfort.
“As county officials, we are forbidden to pass any laws or policies in regard to firearms,” he said. “I will commend them. They were very respectful and I appreciate them coming and voicing their concerns. The lesson here is that, since local government can do nothing, if they have a fear, the fear should be founded in the folks that they elect to go to the General Assembly. Shame on the Virginia folks that elected a legislature that would make the attack on their rights. In Kentucky, we have a super majority and in talking to my representative, I am assured that those proposed laws they are afraid of have no traction. If people want to avoid what happened in Virginia, they need to be vigilant on all aspects of government.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.