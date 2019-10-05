Fiscal Court commits $100K to RiverPark

The RiverPark Center is on the hunt to raise $750,000 for its Entertain the Future campaign and now, through a commitment from the Daviess Fiscal Court, it's $100,000 closer to their goal.
The center's campaign is a three-pronged capital improvement initiative that would see the expansion of the women's restroom at the center, new carpet in the lobby and the renovation of the Turley Building, former home of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, said Jeffrey Ebelhar, RiverPark Center board chairman.
"A major thing we are doing here is trying to convert that (Turley Building) property into a commercial rental,” he said. “Out of that $750,000, we are raising $500,000 of our campaign to go toward those renovations at the Turley Building. One hundred and fifty-thousand dollars is going toward an expansion of the current ladies restroom and finally, we are replacing the carpeting in our lobby area. We have revenue that we get from renting out space and our carpet is 10 years old and almost embarrassing. We anticipate that that will cost $100,000. My goal is to get that carpet replaced by the end of this year.”
Currently, the RiverPark has raised $425,000 of its goal with $200,000 coming from the city of Owensboro and roughly $225,000 coming from the general public. In terms of community donations, the center has received $110,000 in cash donations with the rest being confirmed pledges. With the court's pledge, they are closer to the goal.
There, however, is a caveat.
The center will not be getting the entire $100,000 from the court upfront. Instead, it will receive $50,000 now and the additional $50,000 when they hit the $700,000 mark. However, that initial piece will help the center reach its goal of replacing the carpet by year's end, Ebelhar said.
"I asked the fiscal court if they could accelerate $50,000 of that $100,000 to us now so that we could go ahead and get that carpet replaced before the end of the year," he said. "We currently have a matching grant with a local foundation of $50,000 and believe we will get a positive response from that; so we will be able to complete that project. That is a quick thumbnail sketch of what we are up to and why we are doing it."
One perk of the court's granting of the funds to the center is that the money is in no way related to taxpayer dollars, said Daviess County Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
"This money comes out of HB (House Bill) 202 money," he said. "That money is revenue collected by the hotels through lodging that comes back to the county for us to use toward approved downtown arts projects through KRS statute. We have been accumulating cash that we couldn't use historically outside of bonds. That went to the legislature and we fought to use the money for what they said we could use it for; they agreed, and now we can take the surplus and offer grants to our downtown arts agencies."
