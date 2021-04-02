At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, April 1, at the Daviess County Courthouse, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Approved April 2021 as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month
• Approved April 2, 2021 as National Arbor Day
• Approved the minutes of the March 18, 2021, Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved an MOA with the Daviess County Public Schools Special law Enforcement Agency and the city of Owensboro for access to the city-county 911 Operations Talk Group.
• Approved a control and quality assurance and construction management assistance services agreement for the 16.6-acre contained landfill expansion with Weaver Consultants Group
• Approved a contract with Axiom Architecture for Horse Creek Park restroom design services
• Approved a contract with Gardener Engineering and Consulting PLLC for gun club equipment shelter design
• Approved declaring the landfill’s 1991 Scarab Compost Turner as surplus
Awarded the following bids:
• Two new tandem dump trucks for the road department to Sternberg International Truck Sales and Service for a low bid of $251,698 for both vehicles
• Approved the transfer of Terry Bartlett to the role of transfer station truck driver effective April 12, 2021
• Hired Brett Baker as a seasonal worker at Yellow Creek Park effective upon completion of pre-employment screening
• Reappointed Gary Adams and Wesley Action to the Greenwood Cemetery Committee for terms beginning 4/19/21 and ending 4/19/24.
• Reappointed Charlie Mackey and Bill Duncan to the Parks Board for terms beginning 4/1/21 and ending 4/1/25.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending a zoning classification set forth in the county zoning ordinance of Feb 5, 2004.
• Heard any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard any public comments
• Heard any comments by the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard a request for Fiscal Court to decide a zoning map amendment for 2116 Daniels Lane
