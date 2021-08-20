At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions.
• Heard a presentation regarding the Daviess County Public Health 2021 tax rate
• Approved the minutes of the Aug. 5 Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved treasurer’s report and settlement for July 2021
• Approved Sheriff’s 2020 Unmined Coal Settlement and Quietus
• Approved Green River District Health Department’s resolution establishing 2022 tax rates
• Approved Owensboro Regional Recovery CDBG fiscal-year 2020-2021 closeout documents
• Approved Resolution 12-2021 and fiscal-year 2021-2022 ORR CDBG application
• Approved a contract with Republic Services for trash collection services for Daviess County Parks
• Reject bid no. 20-2021 for one new excavator and purchase same from Kentucky State Master Agreement
• Awarded the following bids:
• RFQ 12-2021: One new 4WD all terrain utility vehicle awarded totaling $12,650 to Hagan’s Outdoor Equipment
• Bid no. 17-2021: Spay and neuter clinic equipment for animal control totaling $58,613 to Midwest Veterinary Supply
• Bid no. 21-2021: One new 3/4 ton 4WD regular cab pickup truck totaling $31,149.52 to B.F. Evans Ford
• Bid no. 22-2021: One new 3/4 ton 4WD crew cab pickup truck totaling $34,614.52 to B.F. Evans Ford
• Bid no. 23-2021: One new 4WD utility tractor totaling $33,450 to Hagan’s Outdoor Equipment
• Bid no. 25-2021: One new roll-off truck totaling $163,738 to Kenworth of Evansville
• Heard any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard any public comments
• Heard comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live to the public on the Daviess County Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by contacting 270-929-1010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.