At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Approved the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 2019 tax settlement and quietus.
• Approved budget transfers for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.
• Approved applying for the 2020 Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s spay and neuter program grant.
• Approved accepting the 2020/2021 COPS Grant.
• Approved accepting the AmeriCorps (KY READY Corps) Agency agreement for the 2020/2021 program year.
• Voted to delay action on Resolution 18-2020: A resolution regarding the confederate monument, until Aug. 6.
• Approved a contract with the Green River District Health Department relating to employee vaccinations.
• Approved a business associate agreement with Green River District Health Department.
• Approved a contract with MML&K Government Solutions for FY 2020-2021.
• Approved an MOA and lease agreement with Owensboro Community & Technical College for property located at Foors Lane and U.S 231.
Approved renewing the following bids
• 3060: Rock Salt to Compass Minerals
• 15-2019: Bulk Delivered Fuels to Valor Oil
• 16-2019: Recycling Services to Dahl Groezinger
• 26-2019: Concrete Crushing to Complete Demolition
Approved awarding the following bids
• 21-2020: Wood Grinding Services
• 22-2020: Polymer Coated Culvert Pipe
• 23-2020: Two (2) Mowers
• Approved the Daviess County Fiscal Court rate schedule
• Approved appointing Tim Allen #7.2.20 (George Stuart S6T) to the RWRA Board — TERM: 7/1/20 — 7/1/24.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
