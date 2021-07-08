At its 10 a.m. meeting on Wednesday, July 7, which is also available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions.
• Approved Resolution 10-2021- Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program. Fiscal Court will contribute $500,000 if the more than $30 million is awarded to the Kentucky 54 project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.