At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
Heard a presentation about the Daviess County Gun Club and approved the court's acquisition of the club.
Approved all claims from all departments.
Approved treasurer's report and settlement for fiscal year 2019.
Approved fund transfers.
Approved administrative code amendments.
Approved Resolution #23-2019 an agreement with KYTC (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) regarding Flex Funds.
Approved the AmeriCorps host agency agreement benefiting the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley.
Amended a memorandum of agreement with Hollison, extending their contract an additional year.
Declaring surplus inventory and included scheduled items in the 2019 fall auction listing.
Approved awarding the following bids:
Bid No. 20-2019: Two (2) New Tandem Dump Trucks (Road).
Bid No. 21-2019: One (1) New Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Backhoe Loader (Road).
Bid No. 22-2019: One (1) New Excavator (Road).
Bid No. 23-2019: One (1) New Tandem Roller & Trailer (Road).
Bid No. 24-2019: One (1) New 4WD ½ Ton Pickup Truck (Road).
Bid No. 25-2019: Municipal Snow Plow Equipment (Road).
Bid No. 26-2019: Concrete Crushing Services (Annual).
Bid No. 28-2019: New Skeet Shooting Trap Set (Parks).
RFQ 005-2019: Wood Grinding Services (Landfill).
Rejecting Bid No. 27-2019: Judicial Center window seal replacement due to higher than anticipated project bids.
Approved the second reading of KOC A.96.01(2019); 13-2019 - Budget Amendment No. 1 (Mental Health Court Revenue).
Approved advertising the following bids:
Bid No. 29-2019: One new AWD backhoe loader (Landfill).
Bid No. 30-2019: One new articulated dump truck (Landfill).
Bid No. 31-2019: One new 4WD 1 ton chassis cab truck (Landfill)
