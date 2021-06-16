At its 10 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, June 15, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Recognized DCHS student Hope Ramming and OCHS student Hunter Wimsatt for receiving perfect ACT scores
• Proclaimed June 26-July 2, 2021 as HAM Operators week
• Heard treasurer’s report for May 2021
• Approved the minutes of the June 3 Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved budget transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30.
• Approved allocating to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum a one-time payment of $25,000 to offset expenses for ROMP 2021 security services.
• Approved an order of allowance to the board of assessment appeals
• Approved a contract with Stuart Snow to provide a supervised public fireworks display
• Approved an agreement for purchase and use of sports equipment with the city of Owensboro, Owensboro Health and Global Spectrum
• Awarded the following bids:
• city of Owensboro Bid Number 4230: bulk sodium chloride (annual)
• 10-2021: ready-mix concrete (annual)
• 11-2021: coated corrugated culvert pipe (annual)
• 12-2021: crushed limestone
• 13-2021: tire repair and maintenance services (annual)
• Renewed the following bids for the contract period extending from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022:
• 15-2019: Bulk Delivered Fuels (Annual)
• 16-2019: Recycling Services (Annual)
• 26-2019: Concrete Crushing Services (Annual)
• 08-2020: Pavement Striping (Annual)
• 14-2020: County Uniforms (Annual)
• 17-2020: Janitorial Services for County Administrative Facilities (Annual)
• 18-2020: Janitorial Services for Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center (Annual)
• 19-2020: Janitorial Services for Robert M. Kirtley Judicial Annex (Annual)
• 20-2020: Fire Rescue Uniforms (Annual)
• 21-2020: Wood Grinding Services (Annual)
• Approved the transfer of Kandace Sturgeon to the Department of Public Works as administrative assistant effective June 28
• Hired Alfred Wayne McPherson and Trionna L. Greer as Panther Creek Park Seasonal attendants effective upon successful completion of a pre-employment background screening
• Reappointed David Johnson to the RWRA Board for a term beginning 07/01/2021 and ending 07/07/2025
• Approved KOC A.100 (2021) 05-2021: an ordinance relating to the 2021/2022 Daviess County Budget
• Heard any business to be brought before Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard any public comments
• Comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
Daviess Fiscal Court will meet at noon on June 30 regarding end-of-fiscal-year budget transfers.
