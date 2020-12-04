At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved fund transfers
• Approved Resolution 32-2020: An agreement regarding fiscal year 20/21 rural secondary program funds
• Approved Resolution 26-2020: Establishing a Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund for $250,000
• Approved transferring county-owned interest in property at 711 W. Third St. to the City of Owensboro
• Awarded the following
RFQ 16-2020: Four (4) Batting Cages for Panther Creek Park
Bid No. 48-2020: Bituminous Hot Mix & Pavement Milling
Bid No. 49-2020: Mowing of County Right-of-Ways; Sec. A
Bid No. 50-2020: Mowing of County Right-of-Ways; Sec. B
Bid No. 51-2020: Mowing of County Right-of-Ways; Sec. C
Bid No. 52-2020: Mowing of County Right-of-Ways; Sec. D
Bid No. 53-2020: Mowing of County Right-of-Ways; Sec. E
Bid No. 54-2020: Mowing of County Right-of-Ways; Sec. F
Bid No. 55-2020: Mowing of County Right-of-Ways; Sec. G
• Promoted Albert Ray Cooper to the Road Department as a utility laborer effective 12/4/2020.
• Appointed Harry Pedigo to the Daviess County Public Library Board. Term: 12/3/2020-9/13/2021
