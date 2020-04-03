At its 5 p.m. meeting April 2 on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement and affidavit regarding the Daviess County Detention Center’s JSAP contact.
• Approved Resolution 12-2020 — KY Office of Homeland Security (KOHS) Cyber Security Grant Application for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved a solid waste disposal interlocal agreement addendum with the City of Henderson.
• Approved accepting petitions to discontinue a portion of Old Ben Ford Road and a portion of a 12-foot public alley paralleling Church Street and to appoint as viewers Daniel Castlen and
Wade Baker.
• Awarded the following bids:
Bid No. 10-2020: One (1) New Rescue Boat
Bid No. 11-2020: Metal Building Roof Replacement
Approved appointing Phil Haire to the West Daviess County Water District.
Approved promoting Jared Mattingly to solid waste heavy equipment operator.
• Heard the second reading of an ordinance amending the Daviess County Code of Ordinances, adding a new section to Title 11, Chapter 113, regarding discrimination in housing, public accommodations and employment. The court voted two to two, effectively ending the discussion surrounding a county Nondiscrimination Ordinance.
