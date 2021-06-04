At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Recognized OHS 2021 graduate and fall Harvard freshman Kaysia Harrington
• Approved the Daviess Fiscal Court audit report for the year ending June 30, 2021
• Approved the minutes of the May 20, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved all funds transfers
• Approved budget transfers for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
• Approved Resolution 08-2021: adoption of the 2021 GRADD Hazard Mitigation Plan Update
• Approved a contract with Daviess County Board of Education for the 2021/2022 transportation of non-public school students
• Approved a business associate agreement from Green River District Health Department for July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022
• Approved administrative code amendments regarding comp time and pandemic training for fire department employees
• Appointed Sharon NeSmith and Greg Floyd to the Owensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau for a term beginning 6/30/2021 and ending 6/30/2024
• Reappointed Phil Riney and Christina O ‘Bryan to the Daviess County Economic Development Advisory Board for terms beginning 6/19/2021 and ending 6/19/2025
• Reappointed Wally Taylor and George Altman to the Daviess County Drainage Commission for terms beginning 6/22/2021 and ending 6/22/2024
• Heard the second reading of KOC A.98.02 (2021) 04-2021: an ordinance relating to the fiscal-year 2020/2021 Daviess County Budget
• Heard the second reading of KOC A.98.03 (2021) 06-2021: an ordinance relating to the fiscal-year 2020/2021 Daviess County Budget
• Heard any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard any public comments
• Heard any comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
