At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 20, on the second floor at Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following items:
Proclaimed Apr. 1, 2020, Start By Believing Day 2020.
Approved the treasurer’s report for February.
Approved all claims for all departments.
Approved the 2020 compost and hazardous waste management “TOX-Away” grant through the Kentucky 2020/2021 Pride Fund Grants.
Approved the Friendly Park Sewer Project Reimbursement Agreement with RWRA.
Approved the fire training facility use agreement with the city of Owensboro.
Approved a supplemental memorandum of agreement with city of Owensboro regarding 911 operations NCIC/LINK Terminal.
Approved a memorandum of agreement with Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation.
Approved contracting with Owensboro RNG, LLC for the development of a landfill gas to energy project.
Approved a uniform rental customer service agreement with Unifirst.
Approved providing St. Benedict’s with $20,000 to purchase two mini-vans.
Awarded the following bids:
Bid No. 05-2020: Courthouse Security Camera Project
Bid No. 09-2020: Silt Basin Cleanout Project
Approved appointing current Deputy Daviess County Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator David Smith to the position of Daviess County Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator effective immediately through Dec. 31, 2021.
