At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
Approved all claims for all departments.
Approved a contract with Stuart Snow for the 2020 Fireworks Display at Panther Creek Park.
Approved a transit & material handler lease agreement and Henderson Transfer Station operation agreement with Ricky Moore Trucking, LLC.
Approved a lease agreement with Matt Boarman regarding the Little Hurricane Boat Ramp.
Approved Bid 28-2019: The purchase of one MEC 300E ATA machine with transformer.
Approved declaring surplus equipment and vehicles for disposition.
Awarded the following bids:
RFQ No. 02-2020: One (1) New 72-inch zero turn mower
RFQ No. 03-2020: Target thrower carts & release packages
Bid No. 07-2020: New target throwing machines
Release of the following surety bonds:
Whispering Meadows, Section 4, Unit 1
Brookfield Subdivision, Unit 1
Promoted Ron Whitworth to Transfer Station heavy equipment operator.
Promoted Colton Lanham to Road Department heavy equipment operator.
Hired Kealie Johnson as Henderson Transfer Station scale house operator.
Hired the following seasonal interns upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings:
Engineering Department: Dylan Payne, Jayden Bickett and Warren Goetz.
Road Department: Christian Leigh, Quantavius Young, Christian Scrivner, JR Goetz and Nathan Lanham.
Reappointed Chuck Coffman to the Daviess County SWEEP Board.
Reappointed Sharon Sullivan to the Greenwood Cemetery Board.
