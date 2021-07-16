At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, July 15, which is also available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions.
• Proclaimed July 16-24 as Dust Bowl Week in Daviess County, Kentucky
• Approved Daviess County Sheriff’s 2020 tax settlement and Quietus
• Approved the minutes of the July 1 and July 7, 2021 Daviess Fiscal Court meetings
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved a parks special event rental agreement with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum for the River of Music Party (ROMP) 2021 Festival
• Approved application for the 2021 Kentucky Department of Agriculture spay and neuter grant
• Approved an MOA with the city of Owensboro regarding Juvenile Court funding
• Approved an amended MOA with Hollison, LLC
• Approved a service agreement with Gardner Engineering Consulting PLLC to access the structural condition of the Panther Creek Park fire tower
• Approved lease agreement PR-5632 modification for KYTC leased premises
• Approved a lease agreement with Hurricane Marina, LLC
• Consider AmeriCorps Host Agency Agreement benefitting EMA
• Award the following bids:
• 08-2021: Approved Horse Fork Creek park restroom project totaling $152,239
• 16-2021: Approve the purchase of 10 new or used target throwing machines for the Daviess County Gun Club totaling $23,527.40 from Midwest Clay Sports
• 15-2021: Two new custom pumpers for fire and rescue totaling $1,055,532 from Johnson’s EVS
• Approved hiring Anna Williams as a part-time animal control attendant effective upon successful completion of a pre-employment screening
• Accepted the retirement resignation of Karla Riney, Public Works administrative assistant, effective July 31 with 26 years of service
• Heard any other business to be brought before Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard any public comments
• Heard comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
