At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Heard a presentation from Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candance Brake regarding Owensboro-Daviess County's 2020 Community Priorities. Proclaimed September 2019 as Recovery Month.
• Heard a presentation from Daviess County Public Library Executive Director Erin Waller regarding the library's tax rate.
• Heard presentations regarding the Daviess County Library's annual report as well as the Daviess County Extension District's tax rates.
• Heard an OMPC update from Executive Director Brian Howard.
• Approved the treasurer's report for July 2019.
• Approved all claims for all departments.Approved the administrative code amendment.
• Approved contracting with Inspection Testing and Maintenance Inc. (ITM) for fire hydrant testing.Awarded Bid No. 30-2019: One (1) New Articulated Dump Truck (Landfill), RFQ 007-2019: One (1) New RTV X1100 and RFQ 008-2019: Shooting Trap Targets.
• Approved promoting Jeremy Smith to the position of Daviess County fire chief.
• Approved KOC A.97 (2019); 14-2019 -- An Ordinance Establishing the 2019 Daviess County Tax Rates.Appointed Michelle Drake to the Daviess County Library Board and Fire Chief Jeremy Smith to the Medical Control Authority Board.
• Heard the first reading of KOC 921.675(2019); 15-2019 -- An Ordinance Amending Text in Article 11 of the OMPC Zoning Ordinance.
• Approved advertising Bid No. 38-2019: Horse Fork Creek Park Playground System (Parks), Bid No. 39-2019: Five (5) New Community Notification Sirens (EMA) and Bid No. 40-2019: Animal Shelter Painting Project (Animal Control).
