At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 3, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Heard the senior center update from Executive Director Dana Peveler.
• Heard the county attorney's 2014 and 2018 independent accountant's report on applying agreed-upon procedures.
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Approved the sheriff's 2018 Unmined Coal Settlement and quietus.
• Approved fiscal court rate and fee schedule additions.
• Approved entering into a professional service contract with GRADD for administering the 2020-2021 Owensboro Regional Recovery CDBG grant.
• Approved contracting with Weaver Consultants for control and quality assurance (CQA) services for the 9-acre residual landfill expansion.
• Approved entering into a fire hydrant test and repair agreement with the city of Whitesville.
• Approved applying for the 2020 litter abatement program grant funding.
• Approved granting $100,000 to the RiverPark Center's fundraising campaign.
• Approved the AmeriCorps service site agreement with KY READY Corps for program year 2019/2020.
• Approved changing order to Bid No. 37-2019: Panther Creek Park Fence System (Parks).
• Approved awarding the following:
RFQ 009-2019: Trailer Floor Repair (Transfer Station)
RFQ 010-2019: Bullet Proof Vests (Fire Rescue)
RFQ 011-2019: D8T Standard Track Chains (Landfill)
Bid No. 34-2019: One (1) New Bale Processor (Landfill)
• Approved promoting the following members of the Daviess County Fire Department:
Kevin Gore to assistant fire chief
Jacob Cox to lieutenant
Jeffery Poole and Sam Henderson to engineer
• Discussed transitioning to paperless court meetings.
